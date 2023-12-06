Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Pinterest by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PINS opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $35.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,410 shares of company stock worth $4,600,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Further Reading

