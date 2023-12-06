Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNW. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 122.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 53,007 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

