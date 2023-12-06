Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Last chance to set up your portfolio for OPEC cuts
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- How to collect rent from your stocks using options
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Carvana just had a bear call removed – is this buy time?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.