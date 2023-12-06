Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Lessened by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $23,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after buying an additional 29,991,542 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,709,765 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after buying an additional 541,566 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $225.86 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.