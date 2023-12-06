Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Down 6.0 %

PW stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $5.59.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Power REIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Power REIT by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Power REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.