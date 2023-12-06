Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NCLH. StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH stock opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.