Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Xerox during the first quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Xerox by 68.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Xerox by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xerox Stock Up 0.4 %

Xerox stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

