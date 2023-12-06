Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 42.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 33.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NVRO opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a market cap of $666.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.95. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

