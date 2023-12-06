Prelude Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,883 Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 128.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

VNOM stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Viper Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

