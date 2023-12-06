Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $296,000 Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $203.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.92 and a 1-year high of $210.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.25 and its 200-day moving average is $188.22.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LECO. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.86.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

