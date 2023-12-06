Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $90.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $91.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

