Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $290,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $198.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $207.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total transaction of $576,206.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,803,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $576,206.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,803,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,438 shares of company stock valued at $25,227,774 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

