Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $306,000 in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Plexus by 234.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 417,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,856,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at about $28,327,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 140,951 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,484.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $793,280 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.70. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

