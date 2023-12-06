Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $310,000 in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 739,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $11,976,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 0.8 %

GSHD opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 164.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. Analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lanni Romney sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $572,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,915,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,705 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,852. Insiders own 42.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

