Prelude Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 247.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 229.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 47.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $3,512,754.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,744.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $3,512,754.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,744.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,255.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.