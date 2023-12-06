Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after buying an additional 683,680 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 605,370 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,604,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,463,000 after purchasing an additional 542,661 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $19,090,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $15,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 318.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.83 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

