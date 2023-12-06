Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.93.
Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ CAKE opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $41.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $830.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.63 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 62.43%.
Cheesecake Factory Profile
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.
