Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TENB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tenable by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Tenable by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $235,170.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,759.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $235,170.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,759.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,813.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,368 shares of company stock worth $2,220,733. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Price Performance

Tenable stock opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TENB. Stephens reduced their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

