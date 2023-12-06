Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,203 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 921,122 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after buying an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after purchasing an additional 324,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $47,254,000.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $172.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

