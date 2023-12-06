Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 237,552 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 92.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,552 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of KE by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of KE by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

KE Price Performance

BEKE opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.02. KE had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEKE shares. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

