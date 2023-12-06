Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 3,906 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 397.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 52.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after buying an additional 452,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after buying an additional 356,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,857,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PZZA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.90.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 0.9 %

PZZA stock opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average is $72.51. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.66 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $522.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.97%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.