Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PMI stock opened at GBX 61.92 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Premier Miton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 48.10 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 137.98 ($1.74). The company has a market cap of £97.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2,016.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.31.

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

