Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Premier Miton Group Price Performance
Shares of PMI stock opened at GBX 61.92 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Premier Miton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 48.10 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 137.98 ($1.74). The company has a market cap of £97.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2,016.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.31.
