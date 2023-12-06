Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ PROV opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.86%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

