Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for AMN Healthcare Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $57.80 and a 12-month high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.79.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 171.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

