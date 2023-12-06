QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $292.80

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 292.80 ($3.70) and last traded at GBX 292.80 ($3.70), with a volume of 1809093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.60 ($3.75).

QQ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.87) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.68) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 420 ($5.31) to GBX 390 ($4.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 444.40 ($5.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 325.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 334.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,626.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

