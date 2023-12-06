QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,483 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96,770 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $31,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,128,928,000 after buying an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,652,000 after buying an additional 1,183,406 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $130.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $145.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,038. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

