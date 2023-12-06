RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of RDCM stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.36 million, a PE ratio of 114.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.50.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
