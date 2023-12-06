RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RADCOM Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.36 million, a PE ratio of 114.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.50.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). RADCOM had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RADCOM

RADCOM Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after acquiring an additional 360,816 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,479 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.