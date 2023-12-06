Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RRC. UBS Group boosted their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Shares of RRC opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.96. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Range Resources by 1,102.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 139,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

