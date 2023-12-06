Raymond James Comments on Russel Metals Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Russel Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion.
TSE:RUS opened at C$41.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.30. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$27.45 and a 1 year high of C$41.86.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
