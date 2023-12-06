Raymond James Increases SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $26.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on S. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Shares of S stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,491,900.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,491,900.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $25,546.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,893,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,758 shares of company stock worth $3,982,772 in the last ninety days. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 47,559 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $995,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 470,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

