Raymond James Lowers BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target to $30.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Get BOX alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BOX

BOX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. BOX has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.48, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $336,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,005,430.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $336,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,005,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BOX in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in BOX by 318.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.