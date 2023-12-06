Raymond James Raises Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $55.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price upped by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WFC. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $161.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

