Realty Income (NYSE:O) Raised to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,969 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 166,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

