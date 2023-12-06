Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

RWT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $815.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 157.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,279,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,898 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at $12,015,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $7,534,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 544.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

