Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $820.90 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $668.00 and a 12 month high of $853.97. The company has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $812.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $786.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.52.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,238 shares of company stock worth $2,656,856. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

