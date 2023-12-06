Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 235,000 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.93% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $22,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $67,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 0.7 %

CVGI stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.76.

Insider Activity at Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $246.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 4,000 shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at $792,222. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.