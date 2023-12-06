Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 89.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.68% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $22,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLTL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLTL opened at $105.64 on Wednesday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a twelve month low of $104.81 and a twelve month high of $105.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.53.

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

