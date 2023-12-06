Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,221,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $23,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries Price Performance

MYE opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $664.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.27. Myers Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.74 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Report on Myers Industries

Myers Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.