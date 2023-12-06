Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 1,930 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 615,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $22,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 82.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VPG opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $411.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.24. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $45.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26.

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 8.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

