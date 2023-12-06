Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of LPL Financial worth $25,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam boosted its position in LPL Financial by 4,108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at about $10,721,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,760,000 after buying an additional 36,261 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $88,260.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock worth $3,017,039 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

Shares of LPLA opened at $222.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $257.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.59 and a 200-day moving average of $224.14.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

