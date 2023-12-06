Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $24,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $257.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.02. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.