Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,465,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Upwork worth $23,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Upwork Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -72.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $43,749.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $319,348.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,550,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $43,749.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,122.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,567 shares of company stock worth $791,535. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

