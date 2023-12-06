Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $22.46 Million Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 414,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $22,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $743,862.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $743,862.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,086 shares of company stock worth $10,592,409. Corporate insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.36, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $55.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

