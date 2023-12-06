Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $24.20 Million Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.97% of Unitil worth $24,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unitil by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,980,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unitil by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 43.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Unitil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 449,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unitil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Unitil in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $806.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Unitil had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

