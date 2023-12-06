Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $25.24 Million Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.17% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $25,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HVT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 369,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 310,481 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 193.4% in the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 213,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 140,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 515.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $111,094.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,216.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $521.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.51. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

