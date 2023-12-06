Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $23,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Rogers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rogers by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 115.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $129.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.62. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $110.97 and a 1-year high of $173.16. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $229.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rogers Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

