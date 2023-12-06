Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 136,800 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $25,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,308 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $19,174,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala bought 1,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALGM. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 2.7 %

ALGM opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 26.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

