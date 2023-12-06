Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 155,600 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.67% of Overstock.com worth $24,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 115,545 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Overstock.com Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.22. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 10.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marcus Lemonis purchased 42,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $735,546.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marcus Lemonis purchased 42,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $735,546.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $297,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,344.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 142,948 shares of company stock worth $2,222,348. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Profile

(Free Report)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.