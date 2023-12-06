Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 15,700 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Owens & Minor worth $22,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 60.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 147.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 51.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,680.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.50. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Owens & Minor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $222,576.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,399.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,470 shares of company stock worth $774,224. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.