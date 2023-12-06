Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 436,888 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 436,888 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $25,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 103,846 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 37,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Several research firms have commented on BK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

