Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.58% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $22,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $15,611,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 265.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 422,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $3,131,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,765,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth about $2,178,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $36.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $42.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.14 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TARO

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.